Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map

MARIE MARGUERITE COLLIN

MARIE MARGUERITE COLLIN Obituary
WHEELING - Marie Marguerite Collin (nee Schaffer), age 90, formerly of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy Collin for 54 years. Loving mother of Diane (Roy) Watier, Jim (Lisa) Collin, Paul (Sue) Collin, Tom (Jenny) Collin, Laura (Rich) Reynolds, and Lisa (Don) Pittman. Dear grandmother of John, Katie, Hannah, Emma, Justin, Donny, Jillian, Jeremiah, Aaron and Ben. Fond sister of Jack (Carole) Schaffer, Terry (John) Morrison and the late Dorothy (late Roger) Sullivan and Nancy (Ed) Sullivan. Aunt and cousin of many. Marie was a longtime parishioner at St. Thomas Becket in Mt Prospect. Visitation Friday, 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Life Celebration Service Saturday, at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations to Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, IL 60090 at www.franciscanministries.org/donate/ will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
