CAROL STREAM - Marie Myers, of Carol Stream, IL, passed away on June 23, 2019, at Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, IL. She was born on November 23, 1957 in Schwetzinger, Germany, the daughter of Mose and Antonie (Abt) Casper. Marie had worked at Optimas OE Solutions, Wood Dale, IL for the last decade. Marie had a love of animals, and enjoyed spending time with friends. She will be deeply missed. Survivors include her sisters: Ginny (Mike) Mursewick and Carol (Jesus) Davila; her life partner: Bob Bea; along with nieces and nephews: Aletha, Gabe, Alex, and many more, including cousins and family; her faithful companions: Tammy, Lilly and Hailey. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Janet and Barb; and faithful companions: Schautze and Meagan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Funeral service will be Thursday at 10:00am at the funeral home, with burial following at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Animal Shelter, South Elgin, IL. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 25, 2019