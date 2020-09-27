PALATINE - Marie N. Guagliardo, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Marie was born on November 8, 1938 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Anthony and Beatrice (Rizzo) Guagliardo. She attended Foreman High School in Chicago, IL. Marie loved life and family. She brought joy and happiness to all she encountered. She was a woman of great faith and served as a nun with the Dominican sisters. She was fun-loving and selfless and stopped at nothing to put a smile on our faces. We find comfort in knowing she is with all who preceded her in death, whom she missed dearly. She was one in a million and will be greatly missed. Marie is survived by her brother, Sam Guagliardo and his wife, Lucy; two nephews, Anthony and John Guagliardo. She is further survived by her nieces, Tricia (Znorski) Johnson and Christina (Znorski) Fraser. Marie was preceded in death by her sister, Joann (Guagliardo) Znorski and her brother, Vincent Guagliardo. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held for her at St. Francis de Sales Church, in Lake Zurich, on Friday, October 2nd at 10:00am.







