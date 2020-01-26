|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marie P. Zizek (nee DiBella), age 88, of Huntley, formerly of Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of the late Rudy Zizek; loving mother of Karen (James) Grzyb, Valerie (Scott) Boxleitner, and Jeana (Michael) Lasso; cherished grandmother of Anne, Evan, Elise, Ariel, Zachary, and David; dear sister of Georgine Pintarich, Jody Hebenstreit, preceded in death by Camille Rodenbeck, John DiBella, Guy DiBella, and Victor DiBella; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, January 28, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Wednesday, January 29, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Foundation. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020