Marie Pippert Comstock, age 89, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the home she shared with Roy, her husband of 69 years, at Covenant Living at Windsor Park, Carol Stream, Illinois. She was born July 3, 1930, in rural Mason City, Iowa, to Harry and Magda Pippert. Marie grew up on the Pippert farm with her six beloved siblings, Lois, Paul, Chuck, Wes, Harriet, and Harold. She graduated from Nora Springs High School and studied at St. Paul Bible College in Minneapolis. She and Roy married in 1950 in Mason City. In 1960, they moved to Wheaton and there raised four children: Gordon Lee, Gary Lynn, Dawn Marie, and Douglas Roy. Her greatest joys were her family and Christian faith. Marie was Secretary to the Dean of the Wheaton College Conservatory for three decades (1963-1996). When a journalist wrote a feature story about her for the Wheaton Record, he emphasized the warm relationships "Mrs. Comstock" formed with students. Those relationships led dozens of Conservatory students to come to refer to her as "Mom." She was also revered by the faculty she served. Upon her retirement, Professor John Zimmerman composed a song in her honor, Marie. The four children and their spouses, like Roy, were devoted. A son reflected some of their feelings when he dedicated a book with these two sentences. "Children are fortunate when they believe with reason that their parents are the best parents in the world. But I am more fortunate still, because everyone I know says my parents are the best parents they know of, too." Marie was renowned for her open home. She had the uncanny knack of always having a warm apple pie coming out of the oven whenever visitors, of whom there were many, would show up at the door. This was true no matter how unexpected a person's sudden appearance may have been or for how long they would accept her invitation to stay-some of them for months. She was kindness embodied, spreading peace and calmness around her. As her grandchildren sat quietly beside her in church, she would gently massage their hands. She is survived by her husband; two of her brothers, Wes and Harold; her four children; three daughter-in-laws, Gary's wife, Karen Werner Comstock; Gordon's wife, Karen Morrison Comstock; and Doug's wife, Anna Maria Cuellar de Comstock; a son-in-law, Ken Davison, Dawn's husband; many beloved nieces and nephews on the Pippert and Comstock sides; eighteen grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. Her grandchildren are Jordan, Taylor and wife Katie, Whitney, and Courtney and husband Joe Larson (Gordon and Karen's family); Krista Marie Comstock Mosley and husband Jeremiah Mosley, Ben, Drew and fiancee Emma Greve, and Sam (Gary and Karen's family); Wesley and Douglas Davison (Dawn and Ken's family); and Austin, Reid and wife Aly, and Graham (Doug and Emily's family). Her great-grandchild is Kylee Lynne Cull, Krista's daughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Lois, Paul, Chuck, and Harriet; a daughter-in-law, Emily Goyer Comstock, Doug's first wife; and an infant grandson, Sam Richard Comstock, born to Gary and Karen. A memorial service will be planned in a few months after travel restrictions have eased, perhaps to be held on July 3rd, her 90th birthday. Donations may be sent to the Marie P. Comstock Scholarship in Music at Wheaton College Advancement, 501 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL 60187, or by calling 800 525 9906.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020