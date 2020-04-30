|
|
GLENVIEW - Marie Schwarz, age 89, formerly of New York. Loving wife of the late Raymond M. Schwarz. Loving mother of Raymond E. (Pornpisuit) Schwarz and Laurie (Jacques) Trudel. Dear grandmother of Jacques Trudel and William Trudel. Dear daughter of the late Laura and Joseph Menard and stepdaughter of the late Joseph Bodnar. Marie was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Glenview and worked for 25 years at Scott Foresman. She volunteered at Lutheran General Hospital in Des Plaines and volunteered and participated at the Glenview Senior Center. A visitation will be held Friday, from 10 AM until the time of the service at 11 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment will be Private, at a later date, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to the . Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2020