ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marie T. Petersen was born on December 1,1937 at Mercy Hospital in Chicago to Patrick and Hannah (nee Millard) Burns. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. She joins her beloved late husband, James J. Petersen, after 19 years apart. She was preceded in death by her dear sister, Patricia Burns Magee. Marie was the loving mother of Lisa (Jerry) Kramp and Kurt (Anne) Petersen; cherished Mimi of Patrick, Ryan, and Moira Kramp and Hannah, Matthew, and Joseph Petersen; dear sister-in-law to Martin Magee and Loretta Hoban; and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marie enjoyed her garden, traveling, senior trips, and reading her daily papers. She was always sending cards to brighten someone's day. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was loved by all. Services and Interment were held privately. A memorial luncheon will be held in February. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Poor Clare Sisters 12210 South Will Cook Road. Palos Park, IL 60464 would be appreciated. Funeral information can be found and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020