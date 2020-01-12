|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Marie V. Wagner, 93, passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. She was born November 12, 1926 in Chicago. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Wagner; loving mother of Ardys (John) Fitzgerald; caring grandmother of Laura (Eric) Martin and William Fitzgerald; sister of Ann Hornek and preceded in death by her favorite pet, her black miniature poodle, Etoile. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 pm until time of memorial service 7:30 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Illinois Chapter, 1 N. LaSalle St., Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60602, Attn: Memorials and Tributes. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020