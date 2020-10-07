BATAVIA - Marieanne Ellen Hoffman, 90, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Michealsen Health Care Center in Batavia, IL. Marieanne was born on May 4, 1930, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Frederick and Ellen (nee Hultin) Nelson. She was united in marriage with Roy Michael Hoffman on November 1, 1952 in Chicago, IL. Marieanne is survived by her four children, Janice (Alan) Bjorkman, Joyce Nelson, Jon (Judith) Hoffman and Judith (Randy) Johnson; her four grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; and her brother, Richard (Jane) Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Brita Marie; her great-granddaughter, Jordynn Noelle; and her loving husband, Roy M. Hoffman. Memorial services will be held privately. For additional information, please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
