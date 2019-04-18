Marietta Hain passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14th surrounded by her family. She is survived by her beloved daughter Christina (Peter), grandchildren Andrew, Joshua, and Alexandra, her husband Anton, sisters Elena (Robert) and Elizabeth "Betty" (Paul). Though she had one daughter, she was thought of as a mother to many, including a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Marietta nurtured everyone around her and showing her love for the people closest to her was what brought her the most joy in life. Visitation will be held at Drake & Son Funeral Home in Chicago on Friday, April 19, from 4:00-9:00pm (evening prayers at 7:30pm) with funeral service the following day Saturday, April 20, at 12:30pm at Holy Nativity Romanian Orthodox Church in Chicago. Interment following at Rosehill Cemetery. Marietta will be missed for her kind spirit, her love of life and beauty, and the genuine affection she showed for those she loved. May her memory be eternal. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary