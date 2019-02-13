WEST CHICAGO - Marililly M. Blum, 82, of West Chicago, and longtime resident of Webster Park, Spring Valley, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Pleasant View of Ottawa. A funeral service for Marililly will begin at 6:45 PM, Friday, February 15, at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley, IL. Private burial will take place Saturday, at Glen Oak Cemetery in West Chicago. Visitation for Marililly will be held from 4:00 PM until time of services, Friday, at the funeral home. Marililly was born on December 5, 1936 in Chicago to Anthony and Marguerite (Noles) Antonino. At the age of 6, she moved to Webster Park to live with her grandparents, Lilly and Squire Noles, after her parents had passed away. Marililly and her siblings, Yolanda and Anthony Jr., were then eventually raised by their uncle, Joe Noles on the family farm and adjacent field in Webster Park. This field eventually became an informal park for the entire community of Webster Park. Marililly would go on to marry Robert Blum Sr., a longtime resident of Spring Valley, until his passing in 1989. Marililly spent time both in Chicago and in Webster Park over the years. She worked with the city of Spring Valley to install playground equipment and establish the family property as a formal park. In a dedication ceremony on November 18, 2017, that park received a new name - Noles Park - as Marililly generously donated the land to the city of Spring Valley. This will remind residents of Webster Park and Spring Valley of the family that made it possible for the children of the neighborhood to play and enjoy the outdoors over the past 100 years. In addition to enjoying her time visiting Spring Valley and maintaining the family homestead, Marililly was also a dedicated and devoted mother raising and caring for her children. She was a devout Catholic who also enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors. Marililly is survived by her children, Lisa (nee Blum) Dewey, Robert Blum Jr., and Tim (Ann nee Petin) Blum; six grandchildren, Sarah, Daniel, Dylan, Katie, Trevor, and Kyle; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mona (nee Blum) Sullivan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a fund to maintain the park equipment at Noles Park. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary