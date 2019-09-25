Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street
Walworth, WI 53184
(262) 275-2171
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home
328 Kenosha St.
Walworth, WI
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home
328 Kenosha St.
Walworth, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home
328 Kenosha St.
Walworth, WI
View Map
MARILYN ANN (TODTZ) HAFFERKAMP


1935 - 2019
MARILYN ANN (TODTZ) HAFFERKAMP Obituary
PALATINE - Marilyn Ann Hafferkamp of Sharon Wisconsin, formerly of Palatine, was born June 28, 1935 in Mount Prospect, Illinois to Art and Lydia (Tonne) Todtz. She passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at University of Wisconsin Medical Center in Madison. Marilyn graduated from Wheaton High School in 1953. She married Richard Hafferkamp On May 17, 1958 in Elmhurst, Illinois. She helped her husband Richard for over 40 years with the farm in Sharon, Wisconsin. Marilyn is survived by her husband Richard, sons James of Walworth and Donald (Cindy) Hafferkamp of Whitewater; 2 grandsons Alex and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Bernice Golden. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI and again on Friday at 10:00 AM until the time of service at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon Township. For more information, visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
