Marilyn C. Gaffney, 89, passed away on August 24, 2019. She was born in Chicago on October 19, 1929 to Stanley and Catherine Janczak. She is survived by her children, James (Karen) and Catherine (Joseph) Price; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Liz) Price, Samantha (Brian) Pyszka, Jamie Lynn and Katie Mae Thrun; 2 sisters-in-law, Barbara Bigda and Alice Gaffney; and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jack; her parents; 4 sisters; and 2 brothers. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 4-9PM at the Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin and again on Thursday at church from 10AM until the time of mass. For information, please call 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 27, 2019