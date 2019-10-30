|
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Marilyn C. Heidecke (nee Hummel) 88, is from 4-8 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein Funeral mass is 10 AM Saturday, at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel, 116 N. Lake St. (Route 45), Mundelein. Interment will follow in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. She was born December 10, 1930 in Berwyn, IL and died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Libertyville Manor. Marilyn was a traveling nurse in Chicago many years ago. She is an accomplished pianist and seamstress. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, traveling and bird watching. She also enjoyed her Biscottis and Cappuccino from Starbucks. She was a member of Santa Maria del Popolo Parish in Mundelein. Marilyn and her late husband Fred were very active with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She is survived by her children Fred (Monica) Heidecke, Matthew (Deborah) Heidecke, Sharon (Chris) Heidecke-Loeber, Maria (Bob) Smith, her brothers Joseph Hummel, Dan Hummel, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred and her sister Patricia Teschke. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Santa Maria, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein, IL 60060. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019