MARILYN DAVIDGE


1928 - 2020
MARILYN DAVIDGE Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Marilyn Davidge (nee Heine) 91, passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 26, 1928, in Oak Park, IL, she graduated with a teaching degree from Wheaton College. She was married to her husband James, of 50 years, until his passing in 2007. Marilyn was a dedicated teacher for School District 59 at Clearmont School until her retirement and a member and Sunday school teacher at The South Church in Mt. Prospect. Her love of nature was reflected in her many beautiful paintings displayed throughout her home. She enjoyed trips to the Art Institute and music at Ravinia. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen, and sister, Betty. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Carpenter, son, Jim, grandchildren, Mitch, Danielle, Jimi, Joey (Gina LaGrippe), Justin, and great-grandchild, Sophia LaGrippe. Celebration of her life for immediate family will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to at lls.org/Illinois.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
