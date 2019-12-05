|
|
Marilyn Dean Misner passed from this life into eternity on November 30th 2019 in Roselle, Illinois. Born to David and Madaline Misner on May 9th 1946 she lived to the age of 73. Ms. Misner spent her days actively involved at church, volunteering, singing and sharing her love for the arts with others. Having faced many challenges in her life not many would know that her focus was on sharing her love of Jesus Christ and His Word with others. Her life is exemplified in the words of 2 Corinthians 12:9, "But He said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is perfected in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly in my weakness, so that the power of Christ may rest in me." She knew full well and would be happy to share with anyone not about her challenges, but the power and strength that she had in Christ and how He sustained her. She loved spending time with her extended family where she was affectionately know by all the great nieces and nephews as "minty." She is survived by her sister, Pamela (Edwin) Poland of Schaumburg, nephews, Chip (Linnea), Mike (Michelle) and Jason (Lisa) and their children, Alissa, Amanda, Caiti, Nathan, Aaron, Ashley and Olivia. The family will be having a private memorial together celebrating the life of Marilyn Misner.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 5, 2019