Marilyn Elizabeth Eberspacher (nee Peters); Beloved wife of the late Melvin Eberspacher; Devoted mother of Karen Diane Eberspacher and Cheryl Lynn Bussert; Cherished grandmother of Jamie (Jonathan) Edwards, Claire (Bob) Jones and Adam (Brian Benham) Bussert and great-grandmother of Taylor, Peter III and Hunter Pavia, Taylor and Dylan Jones, Kelsey, Bryce and Ty Edwards, Henry, Loretta, Sylvia and Adelaide Freedman. Visitation will be Monday, May 6th from 10 am until time of Funeral Service 11 am at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christus Victor Lutheran Church would be appreciated. For information, The Oaks Funeral Home, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019