ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marilyn G. McGrath, 82, died May 27, 2020. Born August 14, 1937 in Chicago. Marilyn spent the majority of her working years at Time Warner, retiring after 39 years of service. She attended Mass regularly at St. Mary Catholic Church in Des Plaines and volunteered at Holy Family Hospital. Marilyn was the sister of the late John (Claudia) McGrath and the late Joyce (the late Ted) Stoski. Aunt of Jill (Paul) Conlin, Daniel (Aimee), Mark (Patti) and Tracy McGrath, Shannon (James) McEnerney, Debbie (Bill) Samp, the late Jay Paul and Karen Grace McGrath; and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Marilyn also leaves behind many dear friends! Due to the Covid-19 virus, services will be private. Masses in Marilyn's memory would be appreciated, as would contributions in her name to Misericordia Heart of Mercy Center, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60660. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.