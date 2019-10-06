|
ST. CHARLES - Marilyn I. Hostetler, age 89, of Carol Stream, formerly of St. Charles, IL, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Windsor Park in Carol Stream. She was born July 20, 1930 in Elkhart, IN the daughter of Walter B. and Treva Marie (nee. Mills) White. She was united in marriage to Norman Hostetler on April 9, 1950 in Elkhart, IN. Marilyn loved music, gardening and cooking for her family. She taught hundreds of piano students over many years. She was a member of, and organist at Des Plaines Bible Church now known as The Bridge. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be remembered for her unwavering love of the Lord and her passion for the power of prayer. She is survived by her four children, Rose (Del) Linderman of West Dundee, Loren "Luke" (Rene) Hostetler of Las Cruces, NM, Janice Wightman of Elgin, IL. and Bruce Hostetler of Chicago, IL; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters Betty Mullins of Silverton, OR, and Joan Sammons of Alpine, TX; sister-in-law, Carol (Dick) Yeomans of TX; and her brother-in-law Jack Hostetler of FL. In addition to her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M until 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 100 S. 3rd St., St. Charles, IL. 60510. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM at Union Cemetery in St. Charles, IL. A memorial gathering will follow the graveside service from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. with a memorial service to begin at 3:00 PM in the Auditorium at Covenant Living at Windsor Park, 124 Windsor Park Dr., Carol Stream, IL. 60188. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to either Wheaton Bible Church or Covenant Living at Windsor Park Benevolent Fund. For additional information, please contact Moss-Norris Funeral Home in St. Charles, IL at 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com.
