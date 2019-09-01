Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
1234 North Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
MARILYN J. BERGESON


1954 - 2019
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marilyn J. Bergeson was born on May 28, 1954 in Chicago to Robert Lloyd and June (nee Sundberg) Roberts. She died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Mrs. Bergeson worked as a Personal Trainer for Northwest Community Hospital Wellness Center in Arlington Heights for many years. She was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights. Marilyn loved to sit out by the pool while reading a book and soaking up the sun. She also enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii with family and friends. Remembered as a "Social Butterfly," Marilyn loved to spend time with her family and was loved by all. Marilyn is survived by her children, Eric (Julianne) Bergeson, Kelsey (fiance Casey Domek) Bergeson and Hannah (Boyfriend Tanner Lowe) Bergeson; granddaughter, Taylor Bergeson; brothers, Richard (Janice) Roberts and Robert (Nancy) Roberts; sister-in-law, Gale (Jim) Costa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Brian Bergeson; and her parents. Visitation Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10:30 am until the 11:30 am Funeral Service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Chicago at https://namichicago.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
