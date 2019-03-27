Daily Herald Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
221 Malone Drive
Branson, MO
View Map
MARILYN J. OLESEN


Marilyn J. Olesen (nee Kleinschmidt), 83, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home in Hollister, MO. She was born on August 12, 1935 to Albert and Laura (Geils) Kleinschmidt. She married Darrell Olesen on October 20, 1951. Survivors include her husband, Darrell, four daughters; Pamela (Patrick) Covey of South Elgin, Janet (Rick Tripoli) Ritt of Elgin, Nancy (Steven) Walters of Brownsburg, IN and Karen (Jeff) Dill of Phoenix, AZ, her grandchildren; Jennifer Covey, Kevin Covey, Heather (Mike) Immel, Leslie Mowers, Kara (Dan) Allen, Emily (Mike) Stakes and Ericka Dill, her great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Evan, Blake, Wyatt, Brooke, Lily, Brady, Bentley and Aubrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson; Jeremy Ritt. A Celebration of Life will be at 11am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church at 221 Malone Drive, Branson, MO 65616. Memorials can be made to the church, designated to the DCE Project. If you would like to send flowers, please send the day before the service.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
