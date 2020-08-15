Marilyn J. Peterson, 88, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Lincolnshire, IL. She was born November 19, 1931 in Libertyville, where she was a resident all her life. Marilyn was a 1949 graduate of Libertyville High School, was a former employee in the Sears auditing department at Hawthorn Center and also the American National Bank in Libertyville. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and Telephone Pioneers of America. Surviving are her 4 children, Karen Napier, Linda (Karl) Lohre, Julie Peterson and Bryan (Suzanne) Peterson; 3 grandchildren, Kristina (Nathan) Lohre Tritt, Erica Lightfoot and Alivia Peterson and by a brother, James (Dorothy) Jochims. Private funeral services are being held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.