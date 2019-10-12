|
Visitation for Marilyn J. Warnimont (nee Pabich) of Clare Oaks, Bartlett, formerly of Medinah and Roselle, will be held Sunday 4:00 - 7:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Funeral Monday 10:00a.m. to St. Walter Church. Mass 10:30a.m. Interment Mount Hope. Marilyn is the beloved wife of the late Jack; loving mother of Jeff (Gloria) Warnimont and Donna Warnimont; doting grandmother of Megan (Bryan) Panico, Greg, Joe (Jenni) and Michelle Warnimont; proud great grandmother of Audrey and Grace; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Emily Pabich; dear sister of Carrie (the late John) Valent. Donations made to St. Walter School, 201 West Maple Ave., Roselle, IL 60172 would be appreciated. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 12, 2019