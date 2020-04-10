|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Marilyn June Williams, 87, born Marilyn June Hoppen in Evansville IN, on Dec 21st, 1932. Passed away on April 7th, 2020. She was a 1950 graduate of Reitz High School in Evansville, IN. She worked as a secretary in Schaumburg School District 54 from 1966 until she retired in 1992. Marilyn was the wife of the late Donald E. Williams who died in 2018. They were married in Evansville on Oct. 14th, 1951. They were married 67 years. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Kathy Wellman (Glenn), Becky Williams (David), and Chery Anderson (Brett); 6 grandchildren, Don Harshbarger (Katina), Lynn Beck (Matt), Derek and Ethan Anderson, Molly Bisesto (Mat), Kate Puetz (Tyler). She has 7 great-grandchildren, Lucas, Nolan, and Nora Beck, Avalon and Max Bisesto, and Violet and Everett Puetz. Services will be private. Donations to at https://act.alz.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2020