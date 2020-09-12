1/
MARILYN KAY ANDERSON
1933 - 2020
BATAVIA - Marilyn Kay Anderson, 87, a lifelong member of Batavia passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home. Marilyn was born June 17, 1933 in Geneva the daughter of Clarence and Alice (Dahlquist) Anderson. Marilyn worked as a banker for 44 years in Batavia. She originally started with Batavia National Bank and continued to serve her community through several mergers and acquisitions before retiring from the First Chicago Bank. Marilyn was a voracious reader, devoted Chicago Cubs fan and had a love for travel. Over the past few years Marilyn has been active at the Covenant Church in Batavia. She is survived by her one niece, Anne (Dave) Hermann of Aurora; and her goddaughter, Linda (John) Person of Indio, CA. She is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Walter Erichsen. Visitation will be held 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave. (Route 31), Batavia. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. following the visitation. Interment will be in West Batavia Cemetery, Batavia, IL. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that all attendees wear a face covering and maintain social distancing while attending the funeral. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association www.lung.org. For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Homes, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
Funeral services provided by
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
