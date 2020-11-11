1/
MARILYN KAY KUNARD
1946 - 2020
ELGIN - Marilyn Kay Kunard, age 73, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020. She was born Nov. 15, 1946 in Springfield, IL to her loving parents, Harold and Barbara Treece. Marilyn earned her undergrad at the Millikin Univ. School of Nursing in 1968, and later earned her master's at Northern Illinois Univ. She worked first as a nurse, then worked for the State of Illinois, making sure nursing homes and other institutions were safe. She retired in 2003. Marilyn was married for 20 years to her beloved husband, David Gross, until his passing in Sept. 2020. Marilyn was a member of the Elgin Choral Union for over 30 years. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and nephew, Eric Binion. Marilyn is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Robert) Renton; brother, John Treece; stepchildren, Steven (Kelly M.) Gross and Kelly E. Gross; grandchildren, Magdelina Gross, Nola Gross, and Kaden Gray Gross; aunt, Mary Virginia Woodrum; cousin, Dale Biesenthal; and nephew, Scott Binion. Visitation will be 5:00pm until funeral service at 7:00pm, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park Street, Elgin, IL 60120. Fr. George Smith will be officiating. Mourners are encouraged to review the funeral home COVID-19 public health policies. Face masks are required. In lieu of memorial contributions, please consider making a donation to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc. or the American Lung Assoc. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home. For more information, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 741-1128
