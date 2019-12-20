|
|
Marilyn Kay Shea, age 78, was a resident of Round Lake Beach, IL for 48 years. Marilyn was the beloved wife for 61 years of Harold; loving father of Veronica (Steve) Harvey, Cheryl (Thomas) Watson, Daniel and Patrick (Barbara); cherished grandmother of Cassidy, Andrew and Jeremy; dear sister of Candace (Paul) Bird, Sharon Kersten and Rochelle (the late Bob) Clark. Marilyn was born May 12, 1941 in Libertyville to the late Alma and Arthur Vasey and passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. Marilyn always had a smile on her face and made friends everywhere she went. Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 2:00 pm to time of funeral service at 5:30 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to- marilyn's-alz-angels. Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 20, 2019