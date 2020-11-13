Marilyn Kay Williams passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 in Geneva of natural causes. She was born on May 13, 1931 to George R. and Agnes M. (Engfer) Robson in Springfield, MA. Marilyn will be remembered by all her loved ones, family, and friends as loving, caring, patient, empathetic, creative, and strong. As a loving wife she and her husband Richard (Dick) Williams, shared glorious adventures together, always including their children Cynthia and Lee. Her love of nature, the outdoors, and all of the natural world spilled over into gardening, native plant identification, bird watching, and dedicated service of seven years to the St Charles Park District as a steward of Persimmon Woods. She and her husband Dick made sure that the wetlands there, now entitled "Williams Wetlands," were preserved for waterfowl, songbirds, butterflies, and the enjoyment of neighbors for years to come. Marilyn leaves behind her children Cynthia Ann O'Neil (and husband Mike O'Neil) and Lee Van Horn Williams, her grandchildren Abigail Lee McAllister and Brady James McAllister (wife Krista Gust), and her great grandchildren Elias Lee Lowell and Marin Hunter Lowell. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Joubert Williams, and brother Robert G. Robson. In Lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Morton Arboretum, dedicated to advancing the planting and conservation of trees for a greener, healthier and more beautiful world. https://giving.mortonarb.org/donations
A memorial service to honor Marilyn will be held in the warm days of summer when we can gather in a garden full of glorious flowers. Arrangements by Moss Family Funeral Home 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com
