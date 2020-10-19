MARILYN KOUBA

Marilyn J. Kouba, 91 years old, resident of Friendship Village, Schaumburg, Illinois, died on October 5, 2020. Marilyn was born in Chicago in 1929 to Clara and Thomas Kouba. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We were fortunate to have had her with us for so many years. She was loving, generous, outgoing, independent and intelligent. She was a woman in the sciences when that was a rare thing. She supported her alma mater, Illinois Institute of Technology, and other women in STEM through Delta Zeta. She treasured her independence. A lifelong volunteer, she gave time and effort to the American Chemical Society and Alexian Brothers Hospital. She lived well, traveled, and was generous to her family. She was the loving mother of Arthur (Julia) Kathan and Kathryn (Mark) Elston, the adoring grandmother of Miles Kathan, Melanie Kathan, Carolyn (Todd) Burtar and Tyler Elston and the awesome G-gyn of Dillyn and Sawyer Burtar. She was loved and will be missed.







