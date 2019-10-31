|
|
VILLA PARK - Marilyn L Poole, 80, passed away recently. Beloved wife of John F. Loving mother of Faye (Brent) Owens, Rick Poole and Mike (Kari Kugler) Poole. Dear grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 6. Fond sister of Arnold Spink and Sally Simon. She was a lifelong learner, teacher, traveler, walker, outdoor lover and avid reader. She taught at Willowbrook High School for more than 20 years. She was blessed to have lived a good life due to the loving friends and family around her. Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. at the family residence. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Villa Park Library in her name. Arrangements by Steuerle Funeral Home, 630-832-4161.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019