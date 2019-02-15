|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marilyn Leibforth was born on October 2, 1940 in Chicago to Edward and Mildred (Marcipan) Durack. She died February 13, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Marilyn is survived by her children, Lawrence (Nancy) Leibforth, III, Michael (Amy) Leibforth, Sr., Kathleen (Tim) Balmes, Keith (Colleen) Leibforth, Daniel (Jennifer) Leibforth, Sr., John (Kristine) Leibforth, Sr., Robert (Mary) Leibforth, Lynn (Chris) Tanis; her grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Jennifer (Tom), Rachel, Daniel, Jr., Samantha (Josh), Megan (Phillip), Emily, Alexandra (Dominique), Matthew, Kyle, Jaclyn, Jordan, Kaylee, John Jr., Caitlin, Timothy, Sean, Madeline, Maggie, Kevin, Patrick, Ethan, Henry and by her great-granddaughter Mackenzie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Larry" G. Leibforth and by her parents. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019 and Monday, February 18, 2019 from 8:30 am until time of prayers 9:15 am at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights proceeding to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove for mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Private. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.glueckertfuneralhome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 15, 2019