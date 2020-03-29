|
PALATINE - Graveside services for Marilyn Louise Graham (nee Hansen), 78, of Palatine since 1941, will be privately held at Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights. A memorial service will be held this summer. Marilyn was born June 21, 1941 in Oak Park, Illinois, and she passed away March 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Marilyn was the beloved wife of the late Wayne A. Graham; loving mother of Donna (James) Dittman, Donald (Christine) Graham, Debra (Roy) Ori and David (Ellen) Graham; loving grandmother of Melissa (Tom) Piorkowski, Jessica Dittman, Kayla, Theresa, and Nathaniel Graham, Neal and Andrea Ori, and Amanda and Kyra Graham; dear daughter of the late Richard and Bernice (nee Born) Hansen; fond sister of the late Sharon Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the , P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or visit https://donate3.cancer.org. Lifelong resident of Palatine and lifelong member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and was an avid bowler; and was a Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020