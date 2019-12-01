Daily Herald Obituaries
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marilyn Melnick (nee Doran), age 74. Beloved wife of the late Richard Melnick for 48 years. Loving mother of Jeanne (Mike) Roberts and the late Stephen (Jen) Melnick. Adored grandmother of Daniel and Nicholas Roberts and Robert and Sarah Melnick. Cherished sister of John (Linda) Doran. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial Visitation Saturday, December 14th from 9-11 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd.), Wheeling. A Life Celebration will follow at 11 am. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lutheran Home are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
