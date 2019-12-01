|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marilyn Melnick (nee Doran), age 74. Beloved wife of the late Richard Melnick for 48 years. Loving mother of Jeanne (Mike) Roberts and the late Stephen (Jen) Melnick. Adored grandmother of Daniel and Nicholas Roberts and Robert and Sarah Melnick. Cherished sister of John (Linda) Doran. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial Visitation Saturday, December 14th from 9-11 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd.), Wheeling. A Life Celebration will follow at 11 am. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lutheran Home are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
