Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN YEAZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN R. YEAZEL


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILYN R. YEAZEL Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Marilyn R. Yeazel, 95, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Lutheran Home for the Aged. A memorial service will be held in the future when gatherings are allowed. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Memory Gardens in Arlington Heights. The former Marilyn Ruth Kopischke was born September 14, 1924, in Marinette, Wisconsin, the daughter of Lester and Alice Marie (Larson) Kopischke. She married Gilbert Yeazel on February 12, 1947, in Marinette. She was a member of PEO, Women's Circle of First United Methodists Church, and volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. Marilyn is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Linda Yeazel of Grayslake, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Mike Daly of Moline, Illinois; and sons, Scott and John Yeazel; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and brothers, John and Keith Kopischke. She was preceded in death by her husband and a sister, Lois Larson. The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -