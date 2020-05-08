|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Marilyn R. Yeazel, 95, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Lutheran Home for the Aged. A memorial service will be held in the future when gatherings are allowed. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Memory Gardens in Arlington Heights. The former Marilyn Ruth Kopischke was born September 14, 1924, in Marinette, Wisconsin, the daughter of Lester and Alice Marie (Larson) Kopischke. She married Gilbert Yeazel on February 12, 1947, in Marinette. She was a member of PEO, Women's Circle of First United Methodists Church, and volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. Marilyn is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Linda Yeazel of Grayslake, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Mike Daly of Moline, Illinois; and sons, Scott and John Yeazel; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and brothers, John and Keith Kopischke. She was preceded in death by her husband and a sister, Lois Larson. The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
