ANTIOCH - Marilyn Rose Tulke, 72, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home. She was born April 14, 1946, the daughter of the late Karl and Julia Kreml. Marilyn was an avid fisherman, reader, short story writer and puzzler. She was an excellent cook, especially of Bohemian food, but also enjoyed going out to eat. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Wayne; sons Ron (Mary) Tulke and Steve (Lynn) Tulke; grandchildren Danielle, Michael, David, and Anna; and by her brother James (Nola Rae) Kreml. She was preceded in death by her brother Mel Kreml. Visitation will be 2 - 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Route 83), Lake Villa, IL 60046. Additional visitation hours will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. until the start of a funeral service at 10 a.m. A procession will follow to Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019