MARILYN "LYNN" RYAN

MARILYN "LYNN" RYAN Obituary
Marilyn "Lynn" Ryan, nee Barry, Age 74, born in Waterbury, Connecticut and longtime resident of Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Beloved wife of Buddy Ryan for more than 50 years. Loving mother of Kathy (Terry) Cloherty and Tim (Jackie) Ryan. Cherished grandmother of Shane, Ryan, Zack, and Alex. Dear sister to Nancy, Eileen, Sheila, Maris, Tommy, Joe, and Michael. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Lynn was a proud graduate of Northern Illinois University and retired elementary school teacher. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 to 9:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Monday at 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates. Mass 10 AM. Interment Private. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019
