Marilyn Sanchez Mades passed away suddenly August 5th, 2020 at the age of 55 due to complications in her 2nd battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Robert Mades; her mother, Angela (Aviles) Sanchez; brother, Wilfred (wife Maria), nephew Pedro & niece, Christina Sanchez. She is predeceased by her father, Pedro Sanchez. She worked most of her life as a banker & most recently was a CRS with Charles Schwab. She loved animals & her pets, they were her joy. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises & fine dining. She will be deeply missed by all. Private services will be held. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
