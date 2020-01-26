Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN WANDERSEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN "DEANE" WANDERSEE


1935 - 2020
MARILYN "DEANE" WANDERSEE Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Marilyn "Deane" Wandersee, 84, of Rolling Meadows for 65 years, died Friday, January 24, 2020, peacefully at Northwest Community Hospital surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Wichita, Kansas. She was a mother and home maker, National Girl Scout Counsel member, and involved in many RM government positions. She was a local award winning Real Estate Broker, then retired from Motorola after 17 years as an Executive Secretary. Most current member of: Fairfax Village Board, Golden Years Council, Plum Grove Book Review, and the Red Hat Ladies. She was the loving wife of Vernon for 57 years; mother of Patricia (Michael) Tyk, Laura Schreiner, Terri (Joe) Brightwell and Michael (Lynn) Wandersee; grandmother of Christopher and Kimberly Tyk, Anna and Erin Schreiner, Marcus (Leslie), Eric and Allison (fiance Matt Beck) Brightwell, Jessica (Kevin) Miller, Amanda (Naman) Rakheja, Michaela (Jake) Julian and Samantha Wandersee; great-grandmother of Ava and Sullivan Fitzsimmons, Harper, Lennox, Merrick, baby "G" (due Feb. 29) Miller; and survived by brother Fred (Faith) Shreck, sister of late Joann (Bill) Passmore. Visitation with family will be at 11:00am, memorial service to follow at Noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. Following the memorial service, a private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rolling Meadows Community Events Foundation, 3600 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. The family would like to thank the Rolling Meadows EMTs, NCH Doctors and Nurses, and Journey Care Hospice. For information, 847-253-0224 or Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
