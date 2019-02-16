Marilynn J. Fales, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born Jan.31, 1938 in Chicago, was a former 27 year resident of Newport Beach, CA and has lived in Libertyville since 2005. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Libertyville, enjoyed being in a golf league at Heather Ridge and loved animals, gardening and especially her family. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, John Fales; her daughter, Jani (Kurt) Feiereisel, grandsons, Derek, Shane and Kurt and her brother, Gordon (Sandy) Peters. She was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Peters. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until time of services at 11:00 am on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 219 W. Maple Ave., Libertyville, IL 60048. An interment service for the family will follow. Memorial contributions can be made to Save-A-Pet, 31664 N. Fairfield Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary