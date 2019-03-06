Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
847-381-3411
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:30 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
MARILYNN JOYCE STRUEBIG


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARILYNN JOYCE STRUEBIG Obituary
WAUCONDA - Marilynn was born October 19, 1939 in Chicago. She passed away March 1, 2019 at her home in Wauconda. Marilynn was an independent interior designer and an avid artist and painter. Marilynn is survived by her children, Roger Martinez, Raymond Martinez, Ralph (Nancy) Gold, Linda (Alan) Moltz, and Gregory Garcia; grandchildren, Nicole, Ryan, Shelby, Jacob, and Nina; and great-granddaughters, Harper and Ruby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Robert and Helen Gertrude (nee McHugh) Struebig and her brother, Charles Struebig, Jr. Memorial visitation will be held from 3pm until the memorial service at 5:30pm Friday, March 8 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
