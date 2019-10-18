|
Marilynn Rose Wagner age 83, a 50-year resident of Wheaton, Illinois died Tuesday October 15, 2019 in her Wheaton home. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Glenn Wagner; loving mother of Jeff (Krista) Wagner and James Wagner, cherished grandmother of Maximilian James, Rory Grace and Miles James; daughter of the late George and Anna Ruppert, dear sister to the late Georgianna Ruppert and George Ruppert, and caring sister-in-law to Jack W. (Phyllis) and the late Robert E. (Myrtle); fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Marilynn was born in Chicago in 1935 and a student of DePaul University. She served over the years in many working capacities including her last as Executive Secretary at Nalco Corporation. She was a faithful member and volunteer of the First Presbyterian Church in Wheaton. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-7 pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL. A visitation will be held Monday at the First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton 715 N. Carlton Ave., Wheaton, IL from 9am until time of church service at 10am. Interment at Wheaton Cemetery. Funeral information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019