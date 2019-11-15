|
|
Marinne Gaw Schulze passed away on Friday, October 25 in Lake Forest, IL. A service will be held in the Lily Reid Holt Chapel on the campus of Lake Forest College, on Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 2 pm. A reception will follow in the adjacent Wood Lounge of Reid Hall. Marianne was born on November 12, 1937, to Gilbert and Marion Gaw of Chicago. Marianne attended Monmouth and Lake Forest Colleges. After working briefly in a Chicago gallery, she married Franz Schulze in 1961, and had two sons, Matthew and Lukas. She moved to Minneapolis and began a long career in counseling, returning to Chicagoland to work as a counselor in Waukegan. Marianne was a lover of animals, literature, and music, and she was active in recent years in the collection and dealing of antiques. She is survived by her ex-husband, Franz; and her two sons.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2019