|
|
Marion Angela Lee nee Palmi, 83, formerly of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late John Lee. Loving mother of John J. (Joanne) Lee of Arlington Heights, James P. (Suzzanne) Lee of Edison Park, and the late Kathryn Ann Cachampis. Proud grandmother of Kaitlyn (Adam) Baker, Dana (Julio) Casielles, Nick (Emily) Cachampis, Jason and Sean Lee. Great grandmother of Bailey Baker and Clementine Cachampis. Sister of Peter (Marge) Palmi, Anne Hinke and the late Carmella Palmi. Marion leaves behind many friends and relatives. Visitation Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy. Chicago from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorials to: Misericordia, 6300 N Ridge, Chicago, IL. 60660 appreciated. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 5, 2019