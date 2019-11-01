|
BUFFALO GROVE - Marion Davis was born August 26, 1926 in Chicago to Harry and Marie (nee Hansen) DeMol. She died October 29, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Bunco at the Alcott Center in Buffalo Grove. She loved being with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and with her neighbor and dear friends Rose and Bob Passi. Marion is survived by her grandchildren Mike (Amanda) Lanners and Scott (Jessica) Lanners; her great-grandchildren Carson, Caitlin, Luke and Max and by her nieces Terri, Mary Ann and her nephew Joe (Mariann). Marion is preceded in death by her husband David Davis; her daughter Judy (nee Davis) Lanners; her sister Margaret (late Harold) Aspan; her nephew Steve Aspan and by her parents. Visitation Monday, November 4, 2019 from 9 AM until time of prayers at 11:15 AM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Funeral Mass 12:00 PM at St. Mary Parish Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Interment St. Mary Parish Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2019