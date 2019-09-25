Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
MARION E. OLSON


1928 - 2019
ROLLING MEADOWS - Marion E. Olson (nee Eck), 91, formerly of Rolling Meadows, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born September 4, 1928 in Chicago to John and Elsa Eck. She was an avid quilter. Marion was the beloved wife of the late Fred Olson; loving mother of Karin (Sten) Bjorkling, Kristine (Michael) Richardson and Kurt (Christa) Olson; and proud grandmother of Jennifer, Steven (Lara) and Kevin (Stephanie) Olson and the late Julie Richardson. Visitation Friday, September 27, 9:30 am until time of memorial service 10:30 am at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions maybe made or . Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
