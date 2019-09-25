|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Marion E. Olson (nee Eck), 91, formerly of Rolling Meadows, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born September 4, 1928 in Chicago to John and Elsa Eck. She was an avid quilter. Marion was the beloved wife of the late Fred Olson; loving mother of Karin (Sten) Bjorkling, Kristine (Michael) Richardson and Kurt (Christa) Olson; and proud grandmother of Jennifer, Steven (Lara) and Kevin (Stephanie) Olson and the late Julie Richardson. Visitation Friday, September 27, 9:30 am until time of memorial service 10:30 am at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions maybe made or . Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019