On June 10th, 2020 we lost Marion "Maud" (Benson) Holmen to cancer, in Bensenville, IL. Born June 23, 1927 to Nehemiah & Sarah, she was the eldest of 10, and is survived by her siblings (Doris, Fred, Harry, Margaret & Roger). She also had siblings Ches, Francis, Gladys, & Helen. She has three daughters (Randi, Marilyn & Christine), 7 grandchildren (Erik, Chris, Devin, Taylor, Holly, Kelly, Kristen) and at passing had 7 great-grandchildren. Marion was known for her intellect (a Mensa), her strength and wit, her Newfoundland heritage, deep love for all of her family, long friendships, passion and involvement in the GOP, with a love for our country including serving as an Addison township clerk, and she was invited to and attended 2 Presidential inaugurations (Nixon & Reagan). She had a love for numbers so worked on the accounting team at the University of Illinois Chicago, she loved mysteries, and games of all sorts, two favorites were Scrabble & Bridge. She enjoyed knitting things for others, and cooking her favorite recipes. Lastly, she came to faith and believed in Jesus as her Savior. She is missed but lives on in our hearts and minds, we are grateful for her long life, the contributions she made, and we look forward to reuniting with her in heaven. We love you ...

