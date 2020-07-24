1/1
Marion "Maud" (Benson) Holmen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 10th, 2020 we lost Marion "Maud" (Benson) Holmen to cancer, in Bensenville, IL. Born June 23, 1927 to Nehemiah & Sarah, she was the eldest of 10, and is survived by her siblings (Doris, Fred, Harry, Margaret & Roger). She also had siblings Ches, Francis, Gladys, & Helen. She has three daughters (Randi, Marilyn & Christine), 7 grandchildren (Erik, Chris, Devin, Taylor, Holly, Kelly, Kristen) and at passing had 7 great-grandchildren. Marion was known for her intellect (a Mensa), her strength and wit, her Newfoundland heritage, deep love for all of her family, long friendships, passion and involvement in the GOP, with a love for our country including serving as an Addison township clerk, and she was invited to and attended 2 Presidential inaugurations (Nixon & Reagan). She had a love for numbers so worked on the accounting team at the University of Illinois Chicago, she loved mysteries, and games of all sorts, two favorites were Scrabble & Bridge. She enjoyed knitting things for others, and cooking her favorite recipes. Lastly, she came to faith and believed in Jesus as her Savior. She is missed but lives on in our hearts and minds, we are grateful for her long life, the contributions she made, and we look forward to reuniting with her in heaven. We love you ...

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved