PALATINE - Funeral Mass for Marion L. Kinsch, 90, of Palatine since 1938, will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton St., Palatine. Family and Friends will meet at the church. The interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Marion was born June 19, 1930 in Chicago, and she passed away September 3, 2020 in Palatine. Preceded in death by her parents, Valentine and Mary (Nepper) Kinsch; siblings, Leo Kinsch, Edward Kinsch, Catherine Kinsch, Lorraine Henry; and nephew, Karl Kinsch. Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Robert (Linda) Henry, Bruce Henry, Michael (Wendy) Kinsch, Carrie (William) Furlong, Valerie (Philip) Wray, Linda (Philip) Gilchrist and Ken (Diane) Kinsch; and many great-nieces and nephews. For information, contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit ww.ahlgrimffs.com
