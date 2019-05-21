ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marion Mae Moore was born February 7, 1924 in Detroit, MI to Matthias and Mary (nee Martin) James. She passed away peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019 in Arlington Heights, surrounded by family and love. Marion worked 28 years for Prim Cleaners, Inc. a family owned business where she was an integral part of its growth and success. She was a circulation clerk for the Arlington Heights Memorial Library for 13 years and volunteered there after her retirement. Marion loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the bright light to those who knew and loved her. Marion is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Carl) Hahn; daughter-in-law, Leslie Moore; grandchildren Stacy (Mike) Ryan, Lesley (Mark) Dammann, Alexandra and Matthew Moore; and great grandchildren Ashlyn, Brady and Brock Ryan; Gustav, Ehren and Adelaide Dammann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Moore; son Charles D. Moore; her parents; brothers Paul and Eugene; brother-in-law Richard B. Moore; and her in laws Robert T. and Verna A. Moore. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 11:45 am Time of Remembrances at St. John the Beloved Chapel, Lutheran Home and Services, 800 West Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Enter main entrance on Oakton Street. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Lutheran Home - Hearthstone Assisted Living or JourneyCare. Funeral Home and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary