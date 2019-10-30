|
|
ROSEMONT - Marion Marinello, nee Turner, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Frank" Marinello; loving mother of Kathy (Ben) Granberg and Frank W. (Pat) Marinello; proud grandmother of Jaime (Matt) Walczak, Rob (Kathy) Granberg and Kimberly (Matt) Bynan; great-grandmother to Zach and Kailie Walczak and Maya and Gavin Bynan. She was a 47-year resident of Rosemont, IL and a member of the Rosemont Senior Club for 25 years. Longtime member of Our Lady of Hope Church. Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Church, 9711 W. Devon, Rosemont, IL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to (). Arrangements entrusted to Conboy- Westchester Funeral Home. For further info, 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019