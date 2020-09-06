1/
MARION Z. MASON
1924 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marion Z. Mason, 95, was born September 8, 1924 in New Orleans, LA to Alexander Evans Zevely and Juanita (Fourroux) Zevely and passed away August 28, 2020. Marion was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Mason; loving mother of Kathy (Tom Holden) Pratt, Karen (Paul Rolnick) Mason and Kim (Jack) Borland; cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Col) Manners, Tory (Jeff) Collier, Katie (Andrew) Pitts and Rob Borland; and great-grandmother of Lincoln, Maya, Mac, Brody and Bronte. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Home of the Sparrow, 4209 W. Shamrock Lane, Unit B, McHenry, IL 60050 or hosparrow.org appreciated. To leave a condolence message, please visit lauterburgoehler.com. Info, 847-253-5423.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
