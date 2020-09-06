ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marion Z. Mason, 95, was born September 8, 1924 in New Orleans, LA to Alexander Evans Zevely and Juanita (Fourroux) Zevely and passed away August 28, 2020. Marion was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Mason; loving mother of Kathy (Tom Holden) Pratt, Karen (Paul Rolnick) Mason and Kim (Jack) Borland; cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Col) Manners, Tory (Jeff) Collier, Katie (Andrew) Pitts and Rob Borland; and great-grandmother of Lincoln, Maya, Mac, Brody and Bronte. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Home of the Sparrow, 4209 W. Shamrock Lane, Unit B, McHenry, IL 60050 or hosparrow.org
